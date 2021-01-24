SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Sam Ridley Parkway could be closed overnight beginning Sunday night as a contractor will begin installing storm water lines across the highway.
Road closures will occur nightly from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning, depending on the weather. All lanes will be open during the day.
Smyrna Police said westbound lanes toward I-24 will be closed from Chaney Road to Industrial Boulevard on Sunday night from 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. Detour signs will be in pace to route traffic off at Chaney Road and back on at Industrial Boulevard.
On Monday night to Wednesday night, eastbound lanes from I-24 will be closed from Stonecrest Parkway to Jim Parker Drive. Detour signs will be in place to route traffic off at Stonecrest Parkway to Rock Springs Road and back on at Isabella Lane.
