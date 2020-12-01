SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Police celebrated the life of a fallen K-9 officer on Tuesday morning at a Celebration of Service Memorial.

Law enforcement officers gathered to celebrate K-9 Sjaak, who died in the line of duty after being shot three times when a man opened fire on his handler, Officer Justin Darby.

Sjaak served with the La Vergne Police Department alongside Darby since 2014.

He helped recover more than $21,000 and more than 100 pounds of marijuana while assisting with 23 arrests.

He protected officers in La Vergne until his final breath. He died the hero that everyone knew Sjaak was.

“Even after being shot three times, you were still trying to get to the threat. You were the most heroic partner,” said La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole from a statement prepared by Darby.

Sjaak was loyal until the end. He was described as dependable, with unconditional love, and all about teamwork.