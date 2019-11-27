LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, some Midstate students are trying to make sure everyone can enjoy a warm, home-cooked meal.
La Vergne Middle School played dinner host on Tuesday for Project Feed. It’s been an annual tradition for some time. The entire school takes part in putting the feast together.
“We have fed over 15,000 people because each we feed a thousands plus individuals and we encourage anyone to come out and have a great meal,” said La Vergne Middle Principal Cary Holman.
Students spend the day learning how to prepare Thanksgiving staples like turkey, ham and stuffing while teachers and staff donate desserts and drinks. Some graduates even come back to help with the event.
