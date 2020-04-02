LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole has issued a "Safer at Home" initiative for the city in conjunction with Gov. Bill Lee's order announced on Monday.
As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, Cole is asking all citizens to stay at home and limit travel to only essential trips and for all non-essential businesses to close their doors.
As of Wednesday, there have been 86 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Rutherford County by the Tennessee Department of Health and one death in the county.
"We need to be proactive and get ahead of the spread of this virus," Cole said in a news release. "Our top priority is protecting our citizens, employees and first responders. We are considering everything and anything that may be necessary to do that."
The Safer at Home initiative strongly encourages citizens to stay at their place of residence except when it is absolutely necessary. The initiative does not mandate sheltering in place. Those whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as domestic violence victims, are urged to leave their home and stay at a safe alternate location. Cole is also urging everyone to follow and comply with CDC guidelines and directives pertaining to the virus and continue to follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread.
The coronavirus has forced staff to suspend city court through the month of April as well as cancel the city's Easter Egg Hunt. City building lobbies have been closed indefinitely, all city parks have been closed and the La Vergne Public Library is closed until further notice.
