LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Fire Chief Chris Clark has been named Rutherford County's new Public Safety Director, both agencies announced Wednesday.
Clark's last day as La Vergne's chief is April 8.
"We are very excited to have Chris on board, especially to lead in the efforts to coordinate our response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron in a news release.
In his new role, Clark will serve as the Director of Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (RCEMA). He will also provide support to Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue (RCFR) when needed and will be the lead for County emergency preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery.
Clark has a combined 28 years of public safety experience, 22 of which he served as a Paramedic Supervisor with RCEMS’s Special Operations Team. He left that role to pursue an administrative position at La Vergne Fire Rescue, where he ultimately became Fire Chief.
La Vergne also announced the appointment of Battalion Chief Nick Matthews as Interim Fire Chief.
Clark has been with the fire department since 2014 and became fire chief in January 2019 after the death of Fire Chief Ricky McCormick.
“I appreciate all of the hard work Chief Clark has done over the last year that he’s served as chief of La Vergne Fire Department,” said Mayor Jason Cole in a news release. “He has moved the department forward with better training and has positioned the city for better responses to emergencies. We will miss him but are excited for him as he moves into this new opportunity.”
The city said Matthews will work closely with Clark and city staff to ensure a smooth transition.
The city has begun its search for a new fire chief. Applications can be submitted online.
