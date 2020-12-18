LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A music video has some in the area concerned about the way a police cruiser is used in it, calling it disrespectful to police.
The cruiser in question is see all over artist Marvel Boy’s social media accounts. The car clearly has La Vergne Police on the side. The car used to be owned by the city.
The video Tu Mama Bien by Puerto Rican artist Marvel Boy uses the police cruiser depicting being in an accident with a man. It’s been seen by tens of thousands on social media and You Tube.
La Vergne Police’s name is still written on the side. The department said it was theirs, though the video doesn’t appear to have been shot in Tennessee.
Middle Tennessean’s took notice.
“It’s a little disrespectful to the police because they’re going out here every day risking their lives for our community,” said Ryan.
“I don’t believe that’s what they were made for or intended for,” said Claude.
La Vergne Police said in a statement to News4 the car was sold to a salvage yard by the city’s insurance company and the salvage yard was supposed to remove the decals before it sold the car, which they did not do.
"The video you're referring to does feature an old La Vergne patrol vehicle that had been involved in an accident and was sold to a salvage yard by our insurance company. The salvage yard was responsible for taking the decals off the vehicle, which they obviously did not do. We are disappointed they did not remove the decals prior to selling it and it ending up in the music video. To ensure this does not happen again, we have put a new protocol in place so that no city vehicles will leave our possession until any and all decals are removed,” the city said in a statement.
“People have freedom of speech and freedom to act in the way they want, but I think an apology should be warranted, especially right now,” said Erica.
News4 reached out to Marvel Boy for a comment but have not heard back from the entertainer. News4 has also reached out to La Vergne Police regarding which salvage yard the car was sold.
The video by Marvel Boy was posted on Facebook by Ritmo Urbano Actual.
