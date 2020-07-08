LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - La Vergne Alderman Matt Church has resigned from his seat effective immediately, the city announced on Wednesday.
“I believe it is in the best interest of my family and the City of La Vergne for me to resign from my position as Alderman. I am stepping aside at this time so that I will not be a distraction to the ongoing business for the City of La Vergne,” Church said in his resignation letter.
The city council will consider approving a resolution at a special meeting on July 20 to accept the resignation. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will accept applications to temporarily fill the vacant seat. The board will review applications and select a replacement at the August meeting. The position will be added to the November city election for a two-year term.
Anyone interested in applying for the position of Alderman can email a letter of intent and resume to City Administrator Bruce Richardson or by dropping it off at La Vergne City Hall.
Church was elected to the board in November 2018.
Church was arrested last week in Davidson County on a charge of theft of $2,500 or more and two counts of forgery over $2,500.
