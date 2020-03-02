MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and three people were injured in a crash on Sunday night on Double Springs Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Donnie Stevens, 32, of Bell Buckle, was killed after the car he was backing out of a driveway at 823 Double Springs Road was struck by a vehicle driven by Jason Holder, 37, of Murfreesboro, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers said Holder was traveling southbound on Double Springs Road at a high rate of speed. Stevens was backing out of a driveway to go northbound. Holder’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the front of Stevens’ car, causing it to roll. Holder’s car came to a final rest on the opposite side of the road in a ditch. Stevens’ vehicle came to rest on its top.
Holder and two children, a 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl, were injured in the crash.
According to the preliminary report, charges are expected to be file against Holder.
