Water rescue - 10/20/19

Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue worked to find two kayakers on the West Fork of the Stones River. (Photo: Twitter/Rutherford County Fire Rescue)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two kayakers were found safe Sunday night on the west fork of the Stones River near Shacklett Road, according to emergency personnel.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue reported the kayakers were missing near Shacklett Road. They were found uninjured.

Crews were working to get the kayakers out of the water around 8:30 p.m.

