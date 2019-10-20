MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two kayakers were found safe Sunday night on the west fork of the Stones River near Shacklett Road, according to emergency personnel.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue reported the kayakers were missing near Shacklett Road. They were found uninjured.
Crews were working to get the kayakers out of the water around 8:30 p.m.
Happening now: RCFR and MFRD crews are working together to locate kayakers on the west fork of the Stones River near Shacklett Road. RCEMS is standing by. @BoroFireRescue @RutherfordEms pic.twitter.com/IFWuPfQ86B— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 21, 2019
Update: The two kayakers were located. Uninjured. Crews are getting them out of the water now.— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 21, 2019
#teamwork Great work by all on scene tonight. @BoroFireRescue @RutherfordEms pic.twitter.com/zbFIfKmXx5— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 21, 2019
