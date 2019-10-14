CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - The drummer for country music artist Kane Brown was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Kenneth Dixon, 27, of Rocky Face, GA, was driving a Kia Rio LX east on I-24 at a high rate of speed when he exited off the roadway about 100 yards near mile marker 88 and struck a tree at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
Dixon was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died on Saturday night.
"I'm gonna miss you so much man I'd always come back and jam out with u," Brown wrote on Twitter.
I’m gonna miss you so much man I’d always come back and jam out with u 🔥 was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep ❤️ @kennydixon23kb pic.twitter.com/2lEqNcdKCR— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 13, 2019
Kane Brown is scheduled to perform on Friday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
