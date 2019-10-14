Kane Brown - Kenny Dixon

Kenny Dixon plays drums behind Kane Brown during a performance at the Gorge Amphitheatre on August 04, 2019 in George, Washington. Kenny Dixon was killed in a car crash in Rutherford County on Saturday, Oct. 12. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

 Suzi Pratt

CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - The drummer for country music artist Kane Brown was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Fatal Crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Kenneth Dixon, 27, of Rocky Face, GA, was driving a Kia Rio LX east on I-24 at a high rate of speed when he exited off the roadway about 100 yards near mile marker 88 and struck a tree at 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Dixon was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died on Saturday night.

"I'm gonna miss you so much man I'd always come back and jam out with u," Brown wrote on Twitter.

Kane Brown is scheduled to perform on Friday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.