MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Interstate-840 West is closed after a deputy was injured while directing traffic in a construction zone on Tuesday. The deputy's vehicle was hit from behind by another driver according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The THP said the crash in near mile marker 61, which is in the area of Jefferson Pike. Traffic will be diverted off I-840 at State Highway 452, the Nashville Superspeedway exit, to Highway 231 until the investigation is completed.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.
@RCTNSheriff deputy suffered injuries while directing traffic at a construction zone Tuesday on I-840.— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) August 10, 2021
He was treated by paramedics and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is being evaluated.
His vehicle was rear-ended by another driver.
THP is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.