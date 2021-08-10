RUTHERFORD COUNTY MAP
 
 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 840 West is closed after an injury crash involving a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.

The THP said the crash in near mile marker 61, which is in the area of Jefferson Pike. Traffic will be diverted off I-840 at State Highway 452, the Nashville Superspeedway exit, to Highway 231 until the investigation is completed.

 

