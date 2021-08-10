MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 840 West is closed after an injury crash involving a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
The THP said the crash in near mile marker 61, which is in the area of Jefferson Pike. Traffic will be diverted off I-840 at State Highway 452, the Nashville Superspeedway exit, to Highway 231 until the investigation is completed.
****Traffic Alert**** I-840 WB is closed at the 61 MM due to an injury crash involving a Rutherford County Sheriffs Dept vehicle. Traffic will soon be diverted off of I-840 onto Hwy 452 to Hwy 231 until the investigation is completed. 🚨🚨🚒🚒🚑🚑🚓🚓— THPNashville (@THPNashville) August 10, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.