MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 West was closed in Rutherford County Thursday afternoon after a crash.
The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. near the New Salem Highway (Highway 99) exit. A semi-trailer was seen off the roadway on a TDOT Smartway camera.
Traffic on I-24 was being diverted off the interstate at South Church Street (Highway 231).
I-24 West is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m., according to TDOT Smartway.
