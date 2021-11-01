SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a suspect involved in a domestic shooting that is now wanted for attempted criminal homicide.
Police responded to the 500 block of Almaville Road in response to a domestic shooting shortly after midnight on Monday morning. Police said Rodney Garrett fled the scene on foot after his wife sustained a gunshot wound. Rodney Garrett is believed to be in the Nashville area. Garrett’s wife was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Smyrna Police have charged Garrett with attempted criminal homicide. If you have information about the case or Garrett’s whereabouts, contact Smyrna Police Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.