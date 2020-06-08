LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - An escapee from Humphreys County was arrested on Monday after attempting to pawn a stolen items, La Vergne Police announced.
Police said Kevin Leary attempted to sell a Shark vacuum that he reportedly stole from Walmart earlier in the day. Leary was seen a short time later on Murfreesboro Road with the vacuum and was taken into custody.
Leary was said to have provided police with several false identities before officers were finally able to identify him. Leary is being held at the Rutherford County Jail on charges of theft and criminal impersonation as well as for escaping the Humphreys County Jail.
Leary had escaped from the jail on Friday. He had last been seen on Highway 13 South near the hospital carrying a gas can and asking for a ride. He is charged with vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
