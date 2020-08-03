MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A helium tank exploded inside a trash compactor at Rutherford County’s Weakley Lane Convenience Center on Saturday, according to a news release.
Rutherford County Solid Waste officials warned residents that helium tanks cannot be placed “as is” in your household trash and disposed of at a convenience center.
“The tank was hidden within a bag of regular household garbage,” said Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen. “This could have turned out much worse.”
Officials said a resident discarded the tank. When the trash compactor began crushing the trash, the tank exploded on impact. The debris was scatter 100 feet away from the trash bin.
“As busy as our Weakley Lane location stays, it’s amazing that no one was injured,” said Nolen. “The explosion gave the center attendant running the compactor quite a scare though, and his ears are still ringing from the bang.”
Nolen said the only county location that will accept a helium tank is the Recycling Center at Haley Road.
According to Balloon Time, the manufacturer of the tank that exploded, the following are the proper measures for emptying the tank:
- Ensure your tank is completely empty by pushing down on the black nozzle.
- Unscrew the black nozzle from the tank.
- Put on safety glasses and gloves.
- Using a hammer and screwdriver, knock out the round disk at the back of the tank.
- Draw a circle around the knocked out portion of the tank and mark it as “EMPTY” with a permanent black marker.
- Place the empty tank in the recycle bin or drop it off at a local recycling center.
Nolen said if these measures are taken, the empty tanks can be dropped off at any Rutherford County Convenience Center location and placed in the Scrap Metal bin.
For more information on what is/is not accepted at Rutherford County Recycling and Convenience Center locations, visit the website.
