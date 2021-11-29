MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County resident who experienced a cardiac event last month recently reunited with the team of medics and one of the dispatchers responsible for saving his life.
First responders were called to Danny Baker’s address on Oct. 21 for a patient having chest pain. When Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Tiffany White and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Kat Cherry arrived, Baker was pale, diaphoretic, with an irregular heart rhythm. The team quickly assessed him and started treatment in the ambulance on the way to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. When the team arrived at the emergency room with Baker, he went into cardiac arrest.
The team began performing CPR while he was still on the stretcher. Baker was moved to a bed in the emergency room where hospital staff and the medic team worked together to regain a regular heart rhythm. He was them moved to the catheterization lab for treatment. The cath lab is an examination room with diagnostic imaging equipment used to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart.
Baker spent a few days at the hospital, made a full recovery and was released. He wanted to track down the medics that saved him to thank them. After experiencing some difficulty with the search, he finally made his way through his friends’ list on social media and found RCEMS Lt. Mike Johnson, who in turn contacted RCEMS Public Relation Manager Brent Carter who was able to arrange the reunion.
On Nov. 18, Baker was able to meet White, Cherry and Dispatcher Kathy Reeves and thank them personally for their intervention in his care. Dispatcher Lizabeth Stluka was unable to attend the reunion.
It was an emotion reunion at both parties recalled their side of the story. Baker has special t-shirts made for the team and the team had gifts for him as well.
“Times like this are few and far between,” Carter said in a news release. “Anytime a patient can get a second chance at life and meet the persons responsible for that, it’s a joyful and heartwarming experience.”
