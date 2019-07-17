SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The family of toddler Daylin Palmer said their final goodbyes and put him to rest Wednesday.

Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna was chosen by the family, who held his visitation and funeral service there Wednesday afternoon.

3-year-old Daylin died in a hot car Thursday, after being left for about two hours by his father, 23-year-old Dylan Levesque, who is now facing charges for his death.

Members of the family set up Facebook donations recently, and the target of $2,000 was exceeded by the generosity of strangers.

Dozens of friends and family members attended the early afternoon visitation and funeral. 

Daylin's father remains in custody, and will have a video arraignment on this coming Thursday, July 18th, one week after the boy's death.

