MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a fugitive accused of shooting in the direction of an officer during a standoff at a local motel last year.

Ashly DeJesus, 29, of Murfreesboro, was arrested at a Christy Court home while trying to jump out of a bathroom window on Saturday.

DeJesus was involved in a standoff with Murfreesboro Police officers at the Knights Inn on South Church Street in September 2020. Before barricading himself inside a motel room, DeJesus fired a shot towards an officer as he arrived on the scene. He was reportedly suicidal at the time.

DeJesus was out on bond at the time of his arrest, but had failed to show up for court and was on the run until his arrest Saturday.

“I want to commend each officer involved with this apprehension for their dedication and diligence to making Murfreesboro a safer city,” Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Ricky Haley said in a news release. “Because of the officers’ actions, a violent criminal, who fired shots at one of our officers, has been taken into custody and is no longer a threat to police or the public.”

Along with ATF felony warrants, DeJesus was wanted in Rutherford County for violating probation and simple drug possession. He also now faces an additional charge of simple drug possession after drugs were found inside the home.

DeJesus remains jailed on a $2,000 bond. He has a hearing on Wednesday in General Sessions Court and another hearing on Monday in Circuit Court.