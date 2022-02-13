MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A former church leader will appear in court on Monday for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Michael Lewis was indicted for four counts of sexual battery and 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure in 2020. He was Director of Religious Studies at Saint Rose of Lima Parish at the time.

Lewis allegedly befriended the victim’s mother and spent time at their home.

He was the child’s confirmation sponsor and sexually assaulted her in 2014.

Last year a civil lawsuit was filed against the Diocese of Nashville and the parish for child sexual abuse.

Lewis’ appearance is set to be at 9 a.m. before Judge James Turner.