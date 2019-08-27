CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - First responders in Rutherford County are warning drivers about what they say is a dangerous curve on a road.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to four crashes near the Midland Road and Richard Garrett Drive intersection in a week. One wreck happened Tuesday morning.
News4 spoke with Rita Garrett who has lived off Midland Road in Christiana for more than a decade. Friday marked the sixth crash she's seen while living there.
"Fatality. That's what's going to happen. Somebody's actually going to get killed on that curve," Garrett said.
First responders said speed has a lot to do with the crashes, but that's not all. Slick conditions when it rains and blind spots are other factors.
"Even while we were on scene there, we had a pickup truck come barreling down around the corner on us that almost rear ended a deputy's vehicle," Rutherford County Fire Rescue Lt. Matthew Lupo said.
Lupo responded to the last two crashes near the intersection. One on Tuesday and another on Friday.
"For us, on back roads like that especially at high speeds, that's quite a few," Lupo said.
The speed limit is 45 mph on most parts of the road. Right before the curve, it drops down to 30 mph.
Neighbors like Garrett said that's not enough to keep everyone safe.
"They need to resurface the road. They need to put guard rails on both sides and put a slow down sign or a speed limit sign on these roads," Garrett said.
News4 contacted Rutherford County's Road Department to find out if any safety changes are on the way. The superintendent did not respond to messages on Tuesday.
