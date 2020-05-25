ROCKVALE, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County first responders rescued a man trapped in a 30-foot ravine near Rockvale on Monday, according to a news release.
The man was in a ravine off Mount Pleasant Road. Someone at Champions Run Golf Course heard the man's pleas for help and found him, Rutherford County Sheriff Sgt. Bryant Gregory said.
"He was in a 30-foot ravine in a heavily wooded area," Gregory said in a news release. "They were able to successfully rescue the male."
Deputies guided Rutherford County Fire and Rescue firefighters, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics and the Emergency Management Agency Special Operations Response Team to the man's location.
Paramedics took the man to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.
