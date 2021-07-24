MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters rescued a cat from a burning house on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire call around 10 a.m. The first units to arrive found heavy smoke showing.

The residents of the house had gotten out before firefighters arrived, but advised crews their pet cat was still inside.

Crews went inside the home and found fire in the kitchen area and quickly put out the flames.

Firefighters found the cat and rescued it from the home.

The cat was unresponsive when it was brought out. Firefighters provided oxygen to the pet. The cat was returned safely to the owner.