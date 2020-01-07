MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a car on Monday in the parking lot of Kroger on Veterans Parkway, according to police.
A Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department engine crew arrived at the Kroger, 2243 Veterans Pkwy, to buy groceries and noticed a woman in a silver jeep with the seat laid back. Firefighters knocked on the window to check on the woman but got no response. A firefighter opened the door and discovered the woman, identified as Brittney Rigsby, was dead.
Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play and the investigation into the woman’s death is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.