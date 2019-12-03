LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Three businesses were evacuated Tuesday morning as a precaution after a machine caught fire at a recycling center.

Employees at Sims Recycling Solutions, located on New Sanford Road, called 911 after a shredder caught fire around 10:45 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when fire fighters arrived. Sims Recycling Center and the other businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials said there were no injuries reported and the evacuations at the other businesses have been lifted.

