LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Three businesses were evacuated Tuesday morning as a precaution after a machine caught fire at a recycling center.
Employees at Sims Recycling Solutions, located on New Sanford Road, called 911 after a shredder caught fire around 10:45 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when fire fighters arrived. Sims Recycling Center and the other businesses were evacuated as a precaution.
Officials said there were no injuries reported and the evacuations at the other businesses have been lifted.
