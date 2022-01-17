MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information helping the investigation of someone using an improvised incendiary device, commonly known as Molotov cocktails, against the Hazen Brigade Monument at the Stones River National Battlefield.
Officials believe the incident occurred in early to mid-December to the monument located on the north side of Old Nashville Highway just past the Thompson Lane overpass.
“The investigation is active and not much information is able to be shared at this point, but we believe the incident took place in early to mid-December, possibly on the 15th,” Assistance Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders said in a news release. “Due to the somewhat remote location of this monument and suspected time of day, it went unreported.”
The Hazen Brigade Monument is the oldest Civil War monument still standing in its original location. The monument stands in the brigade’s cemetery marking the position defended by that unit during the Battle of Stones River on Dec. 31, 1862. The monument was built between June and October 1863.
Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office was made aware of the incident by investigators in Florida in conjunction with a similar investigation there.
“We are hoping someone may have information that would be helpful to our ongoing criminal investigation,” Sanders said.
Arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters, according to Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department. Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income and the increased cost of fire services.
“Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department needs your help to combat this serious crime,” Sanders said.
Persons with information about the case can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office by calling 615-907-3600 or via email.
The Tennessee Arson Hotline may also be called at 1-800-762-3017 to report information on an arson. Information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of an arsonist can result in a reward of up to $5,000.
