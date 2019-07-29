MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A fire was discovered at the Middle Point Landfill in the Walter Hill community on Saturday night.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue crews were returning to Station 52 on East Jefferson Pike when firefighters noticed a large column of black smoke coming from the landfill behind the station around 7:45 p.m.
Crews investigated and found an area of uncovered trash on fire.
Because the fire was in the landfill, crews did not have access to reach the fire.
Firefighters contacted Republic Waste, which operates the landfill. The company responded quickly with heavy equipment operators who moved dirt over the fire to extinguish the blaze. Rutherford County Fire Rescue remained on standby to extinguish any equipment, if needed, and remained until all equipment exposed to the fire had cooled down.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.
