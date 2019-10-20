Water rescue - 10/20/19

Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue worked to find two kayakers on the West Fork of the Stones River. (Photo: Twitter/Rutherford County Fire Rescue)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two kayakers were found safe Sunday night on the west fork of the Stones River near Shacklett Road, according to emergency personnel.

According to Murfreesboro Police Department, the father and daughter became stranded after dark and a relative called 911 just after 7 p.m. to report the two lost and that they couldn't navigate any further because of the darkness.

The two kayakers launched their kayaks into the Stones River at the Thompson Lane Trailhead earlier in the day and were planning on ending their trip at the Nice Mill Dam Recreation Area on Sulphur Springs Road.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue reported the kayakers were missing near Shacklett Road and they were able to locate them using the GPS locator on the daughter's cell phone. They were found uninjured just before 8:30 p.m. and transported to safety.

Both father and daughter were reunited with family around 9 p.m.

“Always take a rescue light when kayaking at night,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Daryl Alexander.  Also, know your distances; it’s always a lot farther went you’re traveling on the water.”

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.