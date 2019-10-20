MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two kayakers were found safe Sunday night on the west fork of the Stones River near Shacklett Road, according to emergency personnel.
According to Murfreesboro Police Department, the father and daughter became stranded after dark and a relative called 911 just after 7 p.m. to report the two lost and that they couldn't navigate any further because of the darkness.
The two kayakers launched their kayaks into the Stones River at the Thompson Lane Trailhead earlier in the day and were planning on ending their trip at the Nice Mill Dam Recreation Area on Sulphur Springs Road.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue reported the kayakers were missing near Shacklett Road and they were able to locate them using the GPS locator on the daughter's cell phone. They were found uninjured just before 8:30 p.m. and transported to safety.
Both father and daughter were reunited with family around 9 p.m.
“Always take a rescue light when kayaking at night,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Daryl Alexander. Also, know your distances; it’s always a lot farther went you’re traveling on the water.”
Happening now: RCFR and MFRD crews are working together to locate kayakers on the west fork of the Stones River near Shacklett Road. RCEMS is standing by. @BoroFireRescue @RutherfordEms pic.twitter.com/IFWuPfQ86B— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 21, 2019
Update: The two kayakers were located. Uninjured. Crews are getting them out of the water now.— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 21, 2019
#teamwork Great work by all on scene tonight. @BoroFireRescue @RutherfordEms pic.twitter.com/zbFIfKmXx5— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 21, 2019
