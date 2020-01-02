MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A father and daughter were able to safely get out of their burning home after a fire in a converted garage spread quickly on Thursday morning.
The fire at the home in the 2300 block of Centertree Drive was reported around 10:45 a.m.
The father was in his home office when he smelled smoke. He told fire investigators he opened the door to the converted garage, now used as a den, and saw the fire. He was able to wake his daughter and both fled the home.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire in the garage and the attic. The home sustained major fire and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
