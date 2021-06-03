I-24 crash

Two tractor-trailer trucks were involved in a crash on I-24 West in Murfreesboro.

 Tennessee Highway Patrol

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person has been killed in a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 West in Murfreesboro involving two tractor trailers, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.

The two trucks involved in the crash were traveling west on I-24 near the New Salem Highway exit when one driver ran off the right side of the roadway and struck an overhead sign. The sign then fell into the path of the other truck causing the driver to lose control and overturn, traveling off the right side of the road before coming to rest on its right side. The driver of the overturned truck died.

The names of those involved in the crash will be released later after notification to the next of kin.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Authorities closed I-24 for cleanup and crash investigation. The interstate is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m., according to information on the TDOT Smartway map.

Traffic on I-24 was being diverted off the interstate at South Church Street (Highway 231).

