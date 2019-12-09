MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family safely escaped a burning home overnight that sustained smoke and fire damage.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to the fire at a home on Bethany Court just before midnight on Sunday night. First responders found the garage and a bonus room on fire. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack on the fire and quickly extinguished the fire.
“Crews did an excellent job of stopping the fire and keeping it from reaching other parts of the home,” said Battalion Chief Mark McClusky. “There was heavy smoke damage to the rest of the home, so the occupants will be displaced.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
