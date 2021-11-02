MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A townhouse fire over the weekend ended with a man being arrested and a family of five having to replace several of their belongings while moving into a new home.
Madison Briesmeister said trying to explain to her four daughters why they can’t move back into their townhouse on Medora Court is heart-wrenching.
“My oldest kept asking when we were going to go home again, and that was hard on me,” Briesmeister said. “My youngest, thankfully, she’s too young to comprehend everything.”
Briesmeister said her landlord is placing her in a new home on Nov. 11. For the last couple of nights, Briesmeister and her children have been staying with family.
On Saturday night, Briesmeister took her children, who are all age four and younger, to get dinner. She came back to her neighbor’s home up in flames.
“I had to call my mom and I started bursting out in tears,” Briesmeister said.
Because of the fire, they lost Christmas presents, clothes and furniture due to the thick smoke and water firefighters used to put out the flames next door.
“They saw the occupant actually going from door to door trying to alert neighbors. He ended up with a laceration on his hand from breaking a window to warn neighbors his townhouse was on fire,” Larry Flowers, public information officer for Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue, said.
Flowers said the person living in the townhouse where the fire started was arrested Saturday night for trying to go back inside his home when firefighters were still trying to put out the fire.
“Brian Medlen was arrested that night. He caused a commotion on the scene, yelling profanities to officers as well as firefighters,” Flowers said. “They interviewed him about the fire and then, once he was released, he actually charged the scene. Firefighters had to physically stop him from going inside and he was arrested for disorderly conduct.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Murfreesboro Fire Marshal’s Office.
A GoFundMe account has been started to help Briesmeister to buy new clothes and Christmas presents for her children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.