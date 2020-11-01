MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Family members have identified the 13-year-old boy who was killed after Tennessee Highway Patrol said he was struck by a car in northern Rutherford County on Saturday.
Nathaniel “Nate” Elijah Isbell, of LaVergne, was riding downhill in 700 block of Powell’s Chapel Road when Tennessee Highway Patrol said he was struck by a Ford Expedition.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of the Ford Expedition will not be facing any charges.
According to his obituary, Isbell was an eighth grader at Rock Springs Middle School, who played electric and acoustic guitar.
A visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. His funeral will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Thursday, followed by burial at Mapleview Cemetery.
A GoFundme has been setup for Isbell and has raised more than $9,000. To donate, click here.
