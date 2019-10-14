LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate mother is not giving up on getting answers about her son's death.

"I need somebody, somebody to get some courage and speak up to the anonymous tip line," Kristie Garcia, Tony Garcia's mother, said.

Friends and family held a vigil for 17-year-old Tony Garcia at La Vergne High School on Monday.

Police said Garcia was shot and killed in his driveway on Center Street last week.

He was six months away from graduating.

His friends and family packed a parking lot behind La Vergne High School sharing memories about the teen.

"He put everybody before himself. Every time you talked to him, if you really got to talk to him, you had a deep conversation," one student said.

While remembering Garcia, they held candles and balloons as a way to honor him. Family members could be seen hugging each other as they listened.

"It means my son's life was not in vain. He shared his life with everyone. He made everybody better. It means I did something right," Garcia said.

Garcia said her son wanted to study business and music in college. Now he'll never get the chance to after police said someone shot and killed him in his driveway.

His classmates need closure and Garcia's mom said the vigil was one way to help them as they grieve.

La Vergne Police search for person of interest in deadly shooting Police in Rutherford County are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest involving a shooting Tuesday.

"That's why we did this. That's why we were here. That's why we supported the kids," Garcia said.

While they reflected on the teen inspiring, encouraging, and motivating others, the vigil also focused on a tough reality for his family.

"There is no senior prom. There is no hearing the applause of his name and walking across the stage," Josh Stevenson, a family friend said.

It's something Garcia's mom doesn't want anyone else to experience.

"If it takes me visiting with every single one of these babies to make sure that they're safe and make sure they do what they need to do, I'm gonna do it," she said.

La Vergne police said they're still looking for 18-year-old Deonte' Moore. They're calling him a person of interest in the case.

If you know where he might be, call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-7867 (STOP).