NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Wednesday that MAHLE will expand its operations in Murfreesboro by adding around 300 jobs.
The majority of the new business for Murfreesboro will be reallocated from other MAHLE locations.
MAHLE, a leading international automatic supplier based in Stuttgart, Germany, will add 140,000 square feet to its operations at 906 Butler Dr. in Murfreesboro. The expansion will support new injection molding production on site. The addition in Murfreesboro will allow the company to better optimize its production footprint and be closer to automotive customers located in the Southeast.
“I appluad MAHLE for its expansion in Murfreesboro and welcome the creation of approximately 300 new jobs in Rutherford County,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “Substantial investments like MAHLE’s are crucial to get Tennessee’s economy back on track and ensure quality jobs are available for Tennesseans.”
“MAHLE’s significant expansion is terrific news for Murfreesboro and surrounding areas,” said Rolfe in a news release. “With many Tennesseans in need of quality job opportunities, TNECD is focused on supporting our local communities and attracting investments like MAHLE’s to Rutherford County.”
“The City of Murfreesboro is excited to welcome this major investment by a Tier 1 automotive supplier,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland in a news release. “We look forward to a continued successful partnership with MAHLE as our community helps provide the skilled workforce to the thriving automotive sector in Middle Tennessee.”
“Rutherford County is fortunate to have a partnership with MAHLE, a company committed to providing above-average paying jobs locally,” said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron in a news release. “Partnerships like these support our community’s resiliency as it pertains to economic vitality during these unusual times.”
MAHLE supplies automotive OEMs and other Tier 1 auto suppliers throughout North America. The company’s product portfolio addresses all the crucial issues relating to the powertrain and air conditioning technology—both for drives with combustion engines and for e-mobility. Founded in 1920, MAHLE employees approximately 77,000 worldwide.
Since 2015, TNECD has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in Rutherford County, accounting for more than 3,800 job commitments and $1 billion in capital investment.
