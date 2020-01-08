MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An ex-boyfriend was arrested for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend at her home, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies said Christina Lawson, 28, was taken to a Nashville hospital after being shot by Nathaniel Garner, 49, her ex-boyfriend.
Deputies said Garner called the sheriff’s office to report the shooting and his location. A dispatcher asked him to stop. Deputies later located him on Medical Center Parkway and was arrested.
Lawson’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garner was charged with aggravated domestic assault. Other charges may be pending based on the investigation. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. A hearing in General Sessions Court is set for Feb. 20.
