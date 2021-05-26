SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are asking for the public’s help in located an endangered child.

Endangered Juvenile:On 5/19/2021, Andre Cannon left on foot from his home in Smyrna, TN. He is a 17-year old black male, 5’09” tall, and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Andre was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Nike symbol on the back. pic.twitter.com/ADfOPW35RH — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) May 26, 2021

Police say 17-year-old Andre Cannon left his home on foot on May 19. He is 5’9” and weighs around 138 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Nike logo on the back. He usually goes by the name Dre.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Smyrna Police Det. Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or email.