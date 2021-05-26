Andre Cannon

Andre Cannon was last seen leaving his Smyrna home on foot on May 19.

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are asking for the public’s help in located an endangered child. 

Police say 17-year-old Andre Cannon left his home on foot on May 19. He is 5’9” and weighs around 138 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with the Nike logo on the back. He usually goes by the name Dre.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Smyrna Police Det. Steve Martin at 615-267-5432 or email.

