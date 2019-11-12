MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Teams of Rutherford County emergency responders searched 1,000 acres in the Barfield-Crescent Road area of the county for missing youth Devin Bond.
Bond, a Riverdale High School student, disappeared on March 31, 2017.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Will Pinson said the Barfield Crescent area is the last place where Bond’s location was pinged on his cell phone.
“We felt like the area needed to be searched as thoroughly as possible,” Pinson said in a news release. “Only trained emergency responders will participate. We want to do an exhaustive search.”
Pinson said he investigates information he receives about Bond, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.
“The parents have been kept aware of developments in the case,” Pinson said in a news release.
Agencies involved in the search of about 1,000 acres include the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and the Special Operations Response Team, La Vergne Fire Department, Murfreesboro Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, La Vergne Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office asks people to remain away from the area while the search resumes on Wednesday.
