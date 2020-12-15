MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - An elderly woman suffered serious injuries but was able to escape a burning home Tuesday morning, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.
The woman was outside the home, located on Sycamore Circle, before fire personnel arrived around 3:15 a.m. Construction workers at a neighboring home heard her screaming for help and assisted in getting her to a safe distance from the home.
She was transported to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford with burn injuries and later taken to the burn unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Fire units arrived on scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire engulfing the single-story home.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. If you have information about the fire, contact the Community Risk Reduction Division at 615-893-1422.
