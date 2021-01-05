Murfreesboro Fire - 1/5/21
 

A home on Bishop Street in Murfreesboro was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

 
 Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a residential fire in a neighborhood near Siegel High School.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 3107 Bishop St. around 3:35 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

If anyone has information about the fire, call 615-893-1422.

 
 

