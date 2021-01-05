MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a residential fire in a neighborhood near Siegel High School.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 3107 Bishop St. around 3:35 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
If anyone has information about the fire, call 615-893-1422.
MFRD crews responded to a residential fire located at 3107 Bishop Street around 3:35am on Tuesday, January 5th. No injuries were reported. MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene conducting a routine investigation. If anyone has any information about this fire contact 615-893-1422 pic.twitter.com/2ISwiIpRvl— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) January 5, 2021
