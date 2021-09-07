Rutherford County Sheriff's Office looks to identify female remains

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Burglars stole a Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office transport deputy’s duty weapon and uniform from his personal parked car at an Antioch residence while he was off duty, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The uniform and weapon were taken during the weekend from his car.

Metro Nashville Police and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary and items take are asked to the Sheriff’s Detective Will Pinson at 615-904-3056.

 

