LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Sunday morning.
La Vergne police responded around 6 a.m. after receiving calls for the rollover crash. The driver fled the scene on foot. Officers and troopers observed enough blood on the scene to assume the driver was seriously injured and began searching for him.
La Vergne’s K-9 unit was called in to assist officers in the search. Within half an hour of the K-9 beginning the search, the driver was located on top of a bluff next to the interstate. Fire personnel was called in and used a ladder truck to get the driver down so he could be evaluated by EMS.
The driver was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to police.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
