MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Businesses across the country are in a tough spot finding workers.
It’s been a struggle that Mahle knows too well.
The company has had a difficult time finding workers due to pandemic benefits.
“It’s been extremely difficult finding good employees right now,” said Rob Baker, project manager for Mahle. “We understand that the pandemic situation and benefits are drawing people to stay home. However, that won’t last forever.”
Baker is overseeing the 140,000-square-foot addition to the company in Murfreesboro.
Mahle will add an additional 300 employees over the coming years and hope to find quality candidates at a job fair on Wednesday.
What makes this job fair different is that people will do the interview process from the comfort of their car.
“With that we are looking for good people,” said Baker. “We will be hiring approximately 345 associates over the next three years to man the lines and the office.”
Benefits are included after 31 days of employment, something that isn’t offered with unemployment and pandemic help.
“Paychecks have been great. The benefits are awesome,” said Peggy Young, a Mahle employee.
The drive-thru job fair will be held the second Wednesday of each month from 8-10 a.m. and 3-5 p.m. from May through July at the facility at 906 Butler Dr.
(0) comments
