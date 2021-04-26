MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County deputies took immediate action to prevent a potential escape discussed by inmates on Saturday night, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.
The sheriff said deputies assigned to the Adult Detention Center identified the individuals who were discussing the escape and those inmates have been placed in segregation. The investigation continues and charges may be pending.
“As always, any talk along these lines is considered credible,” Fitzhugh said in a news release.
Chief Deputy Keith Lowery said the detention center administration verified the escape was not plausible, according to the news release.
Jail Administrator Chris Fly said in a correctional setting, talk of escape is a common occurrence throughout the nation.
“We take every threat seriously,” Fly said in the news release.
The sheriff said the deputies constantly monitor any unusual actions.
“Due to the deputies’ dedication, these types of situations are put to an immediate stop when encountered,” Fitzhugh said.
To improve inmate security, Fitzhugh said a grant provided by the state of Tennessee has paid for an 8-foot high security fence that is currently under construction around the perimeter of the Detention Center.
