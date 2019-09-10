MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help to identify the man in a surveillance video from a home in Rutherford County.
The video was captured on a Ring doorbell camera last week.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man in the video entered several unlocked cars in a neighborhood on Red Mile Road.
If you recognize the person in the video, call the sheriff’s office.
Officials are also reminding drivers to lock your car every time you leave it to reduce car burglaries and thefts in your neighborhood.
