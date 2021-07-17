MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Demolition is underway on the former First Methodist Church building in downtown Murfreesboro for a new mixed-use development.

The One East College, LLC mixed-use development will be constructed on 2.42 acres along East College Street, North Spring Street, East Lytle Street and North College Street. Interior demolition work began in January 2020 while exterior demolition work began Friday.

Downtown Murfreesboro demolition Demolition has begun around the former First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro.

During the demolition, some of the city street parking spaces will be closed in compliance with safety protocol.

“We will close some city street parking spaces in phases,” Brian Davis, president and COO of TRC Construction Services, Inc., said in a news release. “Each phase will require closure of some parking with spaces reopening upon completion of the phase. We will make every effort to close as few spaces as possible.”

The exterior demolition is expected to take around eight weeks and will be completed in three phases. Phase 1 will be the demolition of the one-story building located at 123 E. College St., a separate building from the original 1888 historic First United Methodist Church. Phase 2 will remove the north half of a two-story structure, the Education Wing of the former church. Phase 3 will remove the south half of the same two-story structure, an addition to the original 1888 church building that formerly housed Frankly Synergy Bank.

Two cornerstones (1910, 1955) will be removed and given to First United Methodist Church along with a 1955 time capsule.

Former First United Methodist Church Bell Tower The former bell town of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro.

Construction on the new buildings for the mixed-use development is not expected until the first half of 2022, following construction plan development and approval.

The mixed-use project will include restoration of the church and bell tower as part of the overall restaurant, office, retail and housing mixed-use space. A public parking garage is also planned for the project.

The city, Rutherford County and Industrial Development Board approved a tax increment financing package to assist with increasing public parking available in the parking garage in the vicinity of the historic downtown square and the Rutherford County Judicial Building.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, original plans for a 110-unit hotel were amended with council approval in May into one-bedroom/studio units that could be converted to a boutique hotel if the opportunity presents itself.

Located on property previously owned by the City of Murfreesboro, the city finalized closing on the land sale on June 28, 2019, with One East College, LLC to cultivate a design consistent with the historic character of the site.

Redevelopment of the former Franklin Synergy site is expected to revitalize downtown Murfreesboro by adding significant commercial, retail and residential properties into the downtown area. Over the long-term, the mixed-use development will substantially increase the assessed value of the site, which will enhance city and county property and sales tax revenues.

Although the church sanctuary is not listed on the National Register of Historic Places, nor is it located in Murfreesboro’s historic district, city and community leaders sought to keep the bell tower as part of the historic downtown landscape. The former First United Methodist Church building served the congregate there until 2003.