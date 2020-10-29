MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced dates for when students at Rockvale and Stewart Creek high schools will return to in-person learning.

Both schools transitioned to virtual learning this week because of COVID concerns.

Rockvale High School will reopen for in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna will reopen to students on Friday, Nov. 6.

On Wednesday Rutherford County Schools announced that Oakland High School in Murfreesboro returned to virtual learning on Thursday after an increased number and staff members who are on quarantine. Students there will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4.