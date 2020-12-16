MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A father accused of choking his 2-month-old son on Tuesday at their home was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after deputies revived the baby, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
Deputies found Roger Dewayne Watts, 37, allegedly choking the baby when they entered the home moments after receiving the call. While deputies were trying to rescue the baby, Watts let go with one hand and the mother grabbed the baby.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Scott Martin started CPR until the baby took a breath and cried. He handed the baby to the mother and rejoined other deputies trying to subdue the father.
After Deputy David Ashburn arrived, the baby stopped breathing again and Ashburn performed first aid until he began breathing.
The baby was treated at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, then transferred to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. The baby may be released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to detectives.
Deputies were in the neighborhood after receiving a call a man later identified as Watts removed his clothes and left the items in the street. While searching for him, they received the call about the baby.
“Watts was on top of his 2-month-old infant with his hands around its throat,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryant Gregory said in a news release.
The father was extremely combative, according to deputies. Watts was charged with resisting arrest. He is being held on $306,000 bond. He is set to appear in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
