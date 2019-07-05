SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The district attorney has cleared a Smyrna police officer in the fatal shooting of William Lamb on June 28, according to a news release.
Smyrna officers responded to a domestic situation at 115 Chestnut St. around 8 p.m. on June 28 after receiving a call that Lamb had shot at his wife twice.
Smyrna Officer Kevin Byers encountered Lamb, 76, in the hallway of the home. Byers identified himself as Smyrna Police and ordered Lamb to drop his weapon. Lamb shot at Byers, missing by around a foot. Byers returned fire, striking Lamb three times.
Police Chief Kevin Arnold said District Attorney General Jennings Jones contacted the Smyrna Police Department on Wednesday and verbally cleared Byers of any criminal wrongdoing.
Byers and Officer Robert Cash, who also entered the home but did not fire a weapon, were cleared of any violation of department policy.
Officers rendered first aid on Lamb after the shooting. He was taken to Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna where he died.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigating the shooting at the request of Jones and turned in its findings to the D.A.
