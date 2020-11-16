LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Despite everything that’s happened this year, people in Middle Tennessee are still finding ways to give back.
The Dunkin’ Donuts on Murfreesboro Road said it had 44 customers in a row pay for the person behind them at the drive-through window. Some people went above and beyond, paying for four or five other people’s orders.
“Just to know that people are still doing good things in 2020 is a great feeling, and to be a part of that,’ said shift manager Britnay Bryne.
Bryne said the Pay it Forward effort lasted several hours.
